D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.