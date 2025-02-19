D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.