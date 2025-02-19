D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,934 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $990,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MISL opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

