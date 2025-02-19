DA Davidson Forecasts Marine Products Q1 Earnings

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marine Products in a report released on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Marine Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 44.8% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 297,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 265,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marine Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Marine Products by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

