Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.