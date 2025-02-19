Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.92 and last traded at $119.05. 6,051,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,267,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

