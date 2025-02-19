Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 49,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Denison Mines
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Denison Mines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 48,234,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,975,199. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.