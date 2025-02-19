Desjardins Issues Negative Estimate for CAE Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for CAE in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 103.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

