Deterra Royalties Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:DRR)

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65.
About Deterra Royalties
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deterra Royalties
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.