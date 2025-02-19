DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 70,070 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

