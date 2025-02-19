Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

