Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,062,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,837,000 after buying an additional 269,488 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 838,836 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,153,000 after buying an additional 356,674 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 246,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,072,000 after buying an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFGR stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.