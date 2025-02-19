Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,210,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after buying an additional 612,186 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,205,000 after purchasing an additional 520,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,323.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 226,744 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,914.3% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 222,361 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,282 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.