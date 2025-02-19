Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $20.87. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 216,800 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 316,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 140,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.