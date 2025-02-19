DocGo (DCGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. DocGo has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

