Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Dogwood Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter.

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

