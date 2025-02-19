Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFINGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. Donnelley Financial Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

DFIN stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,408.08. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

