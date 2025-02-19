Douglas Love Sells 5,021 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Love sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $14,811.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,084.30. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Annexon Trading Down 12.1 %

ANNX stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Get Annexon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Annexon by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

View Our Latest Report on ANNX

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.