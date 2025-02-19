Dropbox (DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $638.61 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,150.32. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.