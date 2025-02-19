Dropbox (DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $638.61 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,150.32. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.