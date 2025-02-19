DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 358.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,893,000 after acquiring an additional 165,490 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $385.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.