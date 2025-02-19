DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $109.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $109,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,662,000 after buying an additional 241,297 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $567.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $521.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.10 and a 200 day moving average of $511.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

