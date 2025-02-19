Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of DLTH opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 131,895 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

