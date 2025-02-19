Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 17.9% – Should You Sell?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) was down 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 67,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 462,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Durango Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

