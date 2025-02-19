Dycom Industries (DY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average of $184.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

