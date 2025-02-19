e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

