Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,315.50. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $211.44 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

