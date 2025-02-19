Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $49.76 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.46%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

