East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 189,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 153,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

East West Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About East West Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.