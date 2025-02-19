Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and MGO Global are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that primarily engage in online retailing and electronic commerce activities. These stocks represent investments in companies that operate digital platforms for selling goods and services to consumers over the internet. Investors may consider ecommerce stocks as part of a diversified portfolio to potentially benefit from the growth and expansion of online retail businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. 4,136,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,071,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,107. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1,027.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,086.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,070.93.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of MGO Global stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $0.72. 411,516,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,446,240. MGO Global has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26.

