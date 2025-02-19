Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$193.59 and last traded at C$193.59, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$190.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$173.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Economic Investment Trust news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$164.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,200.00. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

