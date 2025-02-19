Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$193.59 and last traded at C$193.59, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$190.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$173.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
