eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
eGain Stock Performance
EGAN stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eGain
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.