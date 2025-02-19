Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,812,285. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

