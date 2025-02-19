Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 349,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,079,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

