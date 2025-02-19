Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $857.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $796.41 and a 200-day moving average of $845.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.