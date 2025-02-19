Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

