Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.860-0.890 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 1,058,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,641. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,750.70. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

