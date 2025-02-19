Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 1,058,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,641. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,750.70. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

