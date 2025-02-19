Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 210 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

