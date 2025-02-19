Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSM opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.