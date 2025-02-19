Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 263 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $271.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.16 and its 200 day moving average is $244.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

