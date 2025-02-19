Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 893,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,577,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

