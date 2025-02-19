enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 339556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $523.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,176. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in enCore Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,839,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,346,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 342,657 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in enCore Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,378,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

