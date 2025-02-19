EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 794,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

