Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. Enlight Renewable Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

