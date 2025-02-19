Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 798,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,732,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

