Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.56. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 37,125 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$368.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 17.51.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

