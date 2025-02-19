EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

