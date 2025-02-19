Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equitable Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.81%.
Equitable Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EQFN remained flat at $12.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
