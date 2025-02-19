Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equitable Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQFN remained flat at $12.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Equitable Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.