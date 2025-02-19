Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WCN Q1 Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $187.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.