Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO Sells $292,700.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $286,700.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 146,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,992. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 232,015 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

