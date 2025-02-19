ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0603 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.74.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLVO opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.
About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.